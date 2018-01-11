KU leaders disappointed university won’t see restoration of $7.4M cuts under Brownback’s budget plan

A high-ranking University of Kansas official has spoken out against Gov. Sam Brownback’s recently unveiled budget plan and its failure to restore the $24 million in state funds that Kansas public universities lost to Brownback-ordered budget cuts in 2016.
Reggie Robinson, KU’s interim vice chancellor for public affairs, expressed his university’s collective disappointment with the proposed budget Thursday in a statement to the Journal-World.
“In recent years, cuts to our state appropriation have affected all aspects of our mission — including our ability to educate students, serve Kansas communities, and make discoveries that change lives and grow the economy — and put upward pressure on tuition,” Robinson said.
In August 2016, Brownback signed a bill calling for $24 million in funding cuts to Kansas public universities, with the state’s largest — KU and Kansas State University — taking the biggest hits. K-State saw its funding slashed by about $5.2 million, while KU’s Lawrence campus took about $7 million in cuts.
The KU Medical Center was also targeted for a $3.7 million cut, resulting in a reduction of $10.7 million across the entire KU system.
Legislators last year restored about $3.3 million of that total, but KU leaders are still hoping to regain the full amount they lost back in 2016.
“That restoration remains the single legislative priority for the Kansas Board of Regents and the state’s six universities,” Robinson said in a statement. “For KU, these funds total $7.4 million.”
“We look forward to working with legislators on the restoration of those cuts, and more broadly, to pursue stable funding for KU,” he added. “Without stable funding, it is difficult for KU to make basic business decisions for the upcoming year and executive long-term planning.”
The University has lost about $46 million in state funding since 2008, according to literature shared by the KU Office of Public Affairs.
Comments
Steve King 21 minutes ago
KU suffers $46 million in funding cuts since 2008 by the GOP Legislature. Raising tuitions in that peroid to cover some of the shortfall they get lambasted by the GOP. Argue as you will the University is or is not bloated the underlying evil is tax cuts for the rich. Which obviously do not trickel down. The $46 million is minuscule to the $2+ Billion sucked out of the DOT "bank" to cover Brownback's tax cuts. Why do you think he merged the Turnpike into the DOT? The cash they had in the bank. It's all gone now.
Sure, rally on the Trump tax cuts. Companies giving bonuses and raising the minimum wage. Dissect it: Pence and Trump give $7 million and the company still lays off staff and moves to Mexico a year later. They got the cash to automate their US factory and cut staff. ATT gives $1,000 bonuses and then the following week lays off 1,000 people. Walmart raised their minimun wage to $11.00 (still poverty level) and gives out some $1,000 bonuses. Then they close a bunch of Sam's clubs, layoff thousands with no notice. Reports say people showed up for work and found the doors locked. The Walton's, with Billions, created a hot publicity campaign by passing out 0.001% of their tax cut. 87% of the federal tax cuts will end up going to the top 1%. Just like Kansas. I'd wager the Koch organization got a tax cut under Brownback in an amount greater than the combined tax bill of all wage earners in the State. Somebody go do that math for us.
Everybody saving money on the Estate Tax count out. That would be an interesting local blogger poll.
