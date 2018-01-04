Lawrence man indicted in bank fraud scheme says he has ended involvement with Christian school

With a federal bank fraud case pending against him, a Lawrence businessman says he is no longer involved with a local Christian school.

Troy A. Gregory was on the board of directors for Veritas Christian School, 256 N. Michigan St. As recently as today, Gregory was listed on the school’s website as the school's financial chair and also as the contact for families seeking information about financial aid.

The Journal-World inquired about Gregory's role with the school after receiving questions from a community member about the appropriateness of Gregory being involved with financial matters related to the school, given the federal fraud charges that he faces.

Gregory said this week that he is not involved with Veritas at this time. He declined to explain reasons or the timeline for that change, directing further questions to the school.

Head of School Michael Chivalette also declined to elaborate or to confirm Gregory’s involvement with Veritas, past or present.

“I can give no comment,” Chivalette said.

Gregory was indicted Dec. 1 in U.S. District Court in Kansas for his alleged role in a $15 million bank fraud scheme.

A grand jury charged Gregory with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and two counts of making false statements in bank records, according to the indictment. At the time of the alleged crimes — 10 years ago — Gregory was an executive and loan officer at Lawrence’s University National Bank.

The allegations involve loans made to a group of borrowers to build an apartment complex in Junction City. Gregory’s bank shared a $15.2 million construction loan with 25 other Kansas banks. He allegedly misrepresented the borrowers’ financial strength and the apartment property’s debt status to gain the other banks’ participation and diverted some of the loan to pay related debts instead of building the apartments. The banks ultimately had to write off millions of dollars on the construction loan.

Gregory made his first court appearance in the case on Dec. 7 in Kansas City, Kan., and pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Gregory is being allowed to remain out of custody while the case is pending. He may not travel outside the United States, was ordered to surrender his passport and may not possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, according to court documents outlining conditions of his release.

When the charges were filed, Gregory’s attorney, Jim Eisenbrandt, called them “baseless” and founded on “false allegations by convicted felons who are seeking favors from the government.”

Since leaving University National Bank in 2009, Gregory has been a partner with Lawrence-based DJT Student Housing Group Inc., according to the company website and his LinkedIn profile.

DJT specializes in off-campus student housing acquisition, renovation and property management and has ownership in about 1,220 units in Kansas and other states, according to the company’s website. None of DJT’s listed current or past projects are named in the federal indictment against Gregory.

