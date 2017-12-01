Lawrence businessman indicted in $15 million bank loan scheme

A Lawrence businessman has been charged for his role in a $15 million bank loan scheme, federal officials announced.

Troy A. Gregory, 50, in an indictment filed Friday in the District of Kansas, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and two counts of false statements, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The bank fraud scheme was to obtain a $15 million construction loan from 26 Kansas banks based on allegedly false information contained in the loan documents.

According to the news release, the indictment alleges that:

Gregory was a bank executive and loan officer who had made millions of dollars in loans to a group of borrowers that were struggling to make payments on the loans. Beginning around late 2007, Gregory began the process of making a $15.2 million construction loan to build an apartment complex to that same group of borrowers. Gregory’s bank shared this loan with 25 other Kansas banks.

Gregory allegedly made or caused other people to make false statements to the banks about the strength of the borrowers, the debt status of the apartment property and the existence of about $1.7 million in certificates of deposit for collateral on the loan, all to get the loan approved.

Instead of using the loan funds promised for building the apartments, Gregory allegedly immediately diverted over $1 million of the loan to pay for part of the certificates of deposit pledged as collateral, pay off debt on the apartment property and make payments on unrelated loans. Other Kansas banks that shared in this loan allegedly would not have participated in the loan without the false representations and promises.

The indictment alleges that the banks ultimately wrote off millions of dollars on the $15.2 million construction loan.

The Department of Justice news release does not name the bank Gregory worked for or any of the other involved banks.

However, Gregory’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he had been a senior vice president at University National Bank, where he worked from 1992 until 2009.

He currently is a partner with DJT Student Housing Group Inc., since 2009, according to his profile.

Gregory is one of the Lawrence-based company’s three listed principals, according to the DJT website. The company specializes in “off-campus student housing acquisition, repositioning, renovation, consultation and property management,” and has ownership in about 1,220 units in college towns in Kansas and other states.

The company’s current apartment projects in Lawrence are Eagle Ridge, Woodward and the Woods of Old West Lawrence, according to the website.

