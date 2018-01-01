Today's news

Police arrest Lawrence man in shooting death of 30-year-old woman

Detectives investigate around the scene where a 30-year-old Lawrence woman was fatally shot Wednesday night, Dec. 27, 2017. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of West 26th Street.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Detectives investigate around the scene where a 30-year-old Lawrence woman was fatally shot Wednesday night, Dec. 27, 2017. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of West 26th Street.

By Sara Shepherd

January 1, 2018

Advertisement

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman last week in Lawrence.

Willie K. Franklin, 27, of Lawrence, was arrested overnight on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Lawrence Police Department announced Monday morning on its social media sites.

Franklin was booked into the jail about 12:30 a.m., and was being held on $100,000 bond, according to jail records. Franklin was arrested in the 3600 block of Riverview Road but lives at an apartment near 25th and Iowa streets, jail records indicate.

August Place Apartments, 2310 W. 26th St., are pictured Thursday, Dec. 28. 2017.

Photo by Nick Krug

August Place Apartments, 2310 W. 26th St., are pictured Thursday, Dec. 28. 2017.

The shooting that killed 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner happened Wednesday night at the August Place Apartments in south Lawrence.

Police were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. to an apartment at 2310 W. 26th St., where officers found Turner with a single gunshot wound to her chest, police said previously. First-responders attempted life-saving measures, but Turner died from her injuries.

The next morning, police said they had identified a suspect and were working to locate him but did not publicly share the suspect’s name or any descriptive information. Police said “initial information” indicated that the shooting might have been accidental, but did not explain further what those initial reports were.

Lei Ala A. Turner

GoFundMe

Lei Ala A. Turner

Turner did not live at the apartment complex where she was shot, a woman identifying herself as the complex manager said, and other residents at the scene told a reporter they did not know her.

Friends of Turner have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses: www.gofundme.com/leialaturnermemorial.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...