Hundreds of Free State students stage walkout in protest of school shootings

More than 400 Free State High School students walked out of classes Wednesday morning in protest of gun violence in schools, including the mass shooting exactly one week ago at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The protest was part of a national response to the Feb. 14 tragedy in Parkland, where former student Nikolas Cruz is suspected of fatally shooting 17 people, most of them teenagers.
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Free State students walked out of classes and gathered outside the main entrance to the school, which has an enrollment of 1,758. The crowd then stood in silence for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims in the Florida shooting. Many students carried signs bearing handwritten pleas for gun control: “Protect kids not guns,” “Enough is enough” and “Kids should learn reading not hiding.”
Another simply said, “We could be next.”
Several hundred Free State High School students protested gun violence in schools by walking out of class, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Students, who returned to school for the first time since learning of a shooting threat made by a classmate on social media, held signs with the names and ages of the 17 victims of the recent school shooting in Florida.
That “terrifying” thought is what motivated Jaylee Getten to participate in Wednesday’s walkout, the Free State senior said. Lawrence police investigated an “indirect threat” allegedly made via Snapchat by one Free State student earlier this week. The Snapchat post, details of which have yet to be disclosed publicly, was reportedly a threat to shoot people at the school.
The Douglas County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday that it has received the case from Lawrence police and that it is under review for a charging decision.
“I don’t ever want that to be me or my classmates,” Getten said of a potential shooting. “Something needs to change.”
Margaret Uhler, a Free State senior, agreed.
“I think you don’t expect it to happen to you, and then just days later, we had a threat,” said Uhler, who also worries about the increasing number of states that allow the concealed carrying of firearms on college campuses.
There are at least 10 states, including Kansas, that permit concealed carry at postsecondary institutions. That’s a concern to Uhler, who plans on entering college next fall.
“I shouldn’t be expected to wear a bulletproof vest just to get my education,” Uhler said.
Some students, like junior Lauren Griffin, said they walked out of classes Wednesday to send a message to lawmakers: No more school shootings. Griffin said she wants to see a change to our nation’s gun laws.
She feels it’s the best way to honor the victims and survivors of last week’s violence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“I think those kids deserve to be respected and shown that we care,” Griffin said. “Even if the people in charge refuse to show their respects to them, we will.”
Dozens of students participated in similar protests Wednesday at Lawrence High School, Principal Matt Brungardt said.
Between 30 and 40 students staged a walkout for 17 minutes starting at 10 a.m., Brungardt said, followed by another 17-minute walkout at 11 a.m. Brungardt said 65 to 70 students, plus one teacher, walked out of classes and read a statement, “similar to what happened at Free State.”
During lunch, another group of students created signs “protesting gun violence and supporting the students in Florida,” Brungardt said. That group, which started with around 10 students, had grown to about 30 over the next two lunch periods, Brungardt said, with the students continuing to sit in the school’s rotunda well into the afternoon.
In addition, around 20 students at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School staged a similar protest Wednesday morning.
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Good for them.
So inspiring to see these young people refuse to let the NRA and Russian propaganda on gun rights define the debate anymore.
Brett McCabe 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
And every eligible voter in the Senior Class this spring and in the fall needs to follow this up with real action at the booth.
Pete Kennamore 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
congratulations.....you're suspended
Dani Davey 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
I would take that First Amendment case.
Pete Kennamore 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
why don't you try staging a walkout where you work and see what happens. You can cry "First Amendment" on your way to the unemployment office
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
You're not legally required to attend work like you are school.
Totally different things.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
The courts have repeatedly ruled that students rights can be abridged if they are disruptive to the education process.
Nancy Hamilton 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
The first amendment protects you and your right to use your free speech from reprisals from the government and governmental institutions (like public schools). Privately owned companies and other NGOs can fire you if your free speech offends their sensibilities.
This has been a free civics lesson brought to you by the parent of a child currently acing her civics class.
Ed Bailey-Mershon 50 minutes ago
We live in a free society, we do no work in a free society.
Brian D. Moss 49 minutes ago
Staging a walkout at work is called a strike -- and most of us can thank the labor movement for 40-hour work weeks, health insurance, safe working conditions, and the fact that kids are in school rather than working for pennies a day in factories and coal mines.
Mary Darst 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
So proud of the kids for doing this. We need to do something and I feel pretty sure that it won't be our state or national government. Everyone needs to get involved. I say Gun Control Now!!!
Richard Aronoff 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Perhaps they should be demonstrating outside the school psychologist's office.
Nancy Hamilton 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
I support these students 100%
Justin Hoffman 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
I wonder if they will have a walkout tomorrow to protest all the teens killed from underage drinking, which kills far more teens each year than school shootings.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Straw_man
Greg Cooper 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
You wouldn't support that either, now, would you, Justin?
Dale Miller 51 minutes ago
I would would you or are you only interested the hot topics of the moment?
Mike Wasikowski 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Whataboutism is the last defense of scoundrels and propagandists.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours ago
Just more gaslighting from from the conservatives.
Brock Masters 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Protest, angry rhetoric but no solutions
Banning guns is not a solution because it is unconstitutional to ban all guns and a narrow ban is ineffective (CA and CT ban assault weapons and didn’t work there). Plus, bans are hard to pass legislatively.
Instead of pushing the same old failed narrative they should be pushing meaningful change. Fund the FBI so they can do background checks, take action when people indicate they may harm others, put people with mental illnesses into the background check database and make it a crime not to report the, to it. Fund more mental health access that is affordable.
Start speaking out against movies, music and other media that glamorize violence. Send the message violence in any form is unacceptable.
Let’s change our culture so we value life instead of glorifying violence.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
"Banning guns is not a solution"
To paraphrase, 'that solution that works nearly every place it's tried isn't a solution because I don't like it'.
The 2nd Amendment is an archaic legacy of a time that doesn't exist anymore and it's time to change it. Come join the rest of us in the modern world.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Dan either your reading comprehension sucks or you are just not bright enough to counter what I wrote. You can’t do a ban because a total ban is unconstitutional and a narrow ban is easily defeated by retooling, renaming or just using a different weapon.
Now tell me how a a ban is a viable solution in this country?
Brett McCabe 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
First, interpret the constitution as it was written, not as you wish it was written. Second, amend it. Third, begin passing reasonable gun laws and let the NRA spend its endowment fighting it. Fourth, the way to change the culture is to start with protests, angry or otherwise, start passing laws, take guns from cowards (pretty much any civilian who carries one), tax them heavily, take bullets, etc., etc. You don't change a gun-loving culture with a single knock-out punch. You have to beat it into submission, because simple minds cling to simple-minded ideas.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Brett, did you really just write interpret as it was written not as I wish it was written? Too funny. My interpretation has nothing to do with anything. The SCOTUS’ interpretation is all that matters.
Tell me a reasonable gun law that would have stopped the FL murders. If it is reasonable and Constitutional I can support it.
How are you going to Constitutionally take guns from civilians. Details please.
Why haven’t you or anyone else started a movement to amend the 2nd amendment. Seems to me that would be your best option.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Repeal the 2nd and stop living like it's the 1700s.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
We couldn’t get the ERA passed but you’re going to repeal the 2nd amendment? You do know what it takes to amend the Constitution and with the red blue makeup of states you think it is doable? Good luck.
Pete Kennamore 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
An attempt to repeal the 2nd will result in a Red State/Blue State civil war
William D'Armond 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
And who would win that war, the side with or without firearms?
Andrew Dufour 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Just a thing to keep in mind, the last time teenagers got involved in the process we amended the constitution to give 18 year olds the right to vote. Not saying it's easy or will happen, just don't automatically discount the effectiveness of our youth.
Bob Smith 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Changing the voting age didn't infringe the rights of tens of millions of Americans.
Andrew Dufour 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
If the constitution is amended the right is gone, it's a paradox.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Good point.
It was, however, hard to argue against that change. Old enough to die for their country but no old enough to vote is a very compelling rallying cry.
Who knows, maybe it can be done.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
If it comes to that I say let them leave then.
The old confederate states have been a drag on our progress since the Civil War. Good riddance.
That said, I think you vastly overestimate how effective your AR 15 is going to be against the US military.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
You think the military is going to side with Blue States? lol
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
You think the military is going to murder American's over your right to own a rifle?
William D'Armond 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Because you lived in the 1700's? I think you are oxygen deficient. Breathe.
Dale Miller 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Yes, the 2nd Amendment is an archaic legacy of a time that doesn't exist anymore. Take away all the firearms!!!
Just look at the loving peace all experienced when the government finally got rid of these guns in their society.
Stalin's Russia, The Jews and Hitler, heck, just look what it's done for the American Indian.
Nancy Hamilton 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
And look at the shocking governmental oppression in Australia - oh wait.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
The Aboriginal people might disagree.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Yet again, the gun defense is pointing at the world as it was in the 1700s.
Dale Miller 43 minutes ago
You're right. Syria would be much better if they'd just give up their weapons to their dictator.
Dale Miller 54 minutes ago
I wouldn't trade the United States for nothing. You seem happier in Australia.
Andrew Dufour 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Take a look at how those gun confiscation programs actually worked. It wasn't whole sale gun buy back programs. Stalin and Hitler took guns away only from their enemies and armed their allies. That's not what people are suggesting here.
Dale Miller 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Their enemies were their citizens.
Ed Bailey-Mershon 47 minutes ago
Agreed. On the other hand, countries that ban gun gun ownership do not have school shootings and still have graphic violence in media.
William D'Armond 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
I am glad to see young people exercise their first amendment rights to have a voice in our society. Lets hope that carries over into adulthood. Blatently screaming "Gun Control" is not going to solve anything. Criminals are always going to find ways to skirt the law and get their hand on weapons, regardless of the fact that their are leagal or illegal. Taking guns away from Americans will only worsen the culture of mass shooting, home invasions, etc...
School shootings didn't start until the media glorification of Columbine. These kids that are performing these evil and hate filled acts are doing so, knowing that everyone in the world is going to know who they are, because every major news outlet is going to feed on it.
Just because you were not raised around firearms, are not comfortable with them, or feel threatened by them does not make them bad or offensive. It does not make my right to own, carry or shoot my firearms a problem. The firearms are only a tool for an evil act. If it weren't a gun, it could be a knife. If not a knife, it could be a shovel. If not a shovel it could be posion in food. People who intent to do harm, will find a way to do harm. The solution is not to remove the rights of those that leagally do it the right way.
Nancy Hamilton 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Except for the one in Goddard KS in 1985 http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article8073096.html
Steve King 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
A ban would not be unconstitutional. We did it in 1993. Try again.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Steve, I am assuming you’re referring to me, but if not I apologize.
We didn’t do a total ban, we did a narrow ban and it wasn’t effective. Mass murders still happened, manufacturers modified weapons to get around it and criminals just used different weapons. Ban all rifles and you’d still have thousands of mass shootings each year. Had one on Mass street just recently and no rifle was used.
I distinguished between a total ban and a limited ban in my post - so in your words, try again.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nobody claimed it would stop all mass shooting.
The previous assault weapons ban DID decrease the number of mass shootings though:
http://www.9news.com/article/news/local/verify/verify-what-the-numbers-say-about-mass-shootings/73-520733240
Banning isn't the only thing that bill did, of course, but it was the most important part...and it worked.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
So if we were to ban AR style rifles (I assume you mean all scary looking rifles since the AR-15 is just one of many), what do you propose about the several million already in private hands?
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Grandfather in their ownership just like the last assault weapons ban did for the time being, with aggressive buy-back programs that destroy them.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
I could live with that as long as the buy-back aren't mandatory
Brock Masters 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
No one except the news station uses 10+ to define a mass murder. They choose that number to fit their story.
“The FBI doesn't have a definition for mass shooting, but it does have one for mass murder. It defines mass murder as "four or more victims slain, in one event, in one location."
Congress defines a mass killing as "three or more killings in single incident."
Most outlets seem to use these definitions as a guideline.
For example, Mother Jones defines a mass shooting as one where the attacker(s) kill four or more other people. However, The Gun Violence Archive expands its definition to include people who are injured.
9NEWS decided to look at mass casualty shootings a different way.
Because the incidents driving the debate involve entire crowds or groups being attacked, we chose to focus on incidents in which 10 or more people were wounded in gunfire since 1984.”
Not suggesting that they did anything wrong - it is interesting and they were up front about their approach. Just wonder what the numbers would look like if we used Congress’ definition.
Here is the deal. Show me a law that will be effective in reducing murders and gun violence that only reasonable restricts my right to own a gun and I will support it. I won’t support a law that unreasonably restricts my rights and doesn’t little to stop murders.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Lol, I love it.
When gun nuts don't like data they dismiss it. Often for contradictory reasons.
When data is being shown for purposes of highlighting the number of shootings being too high, you guys quibble about things you don't think should be considered a mass shooting or factored into gun stats.
When it's the same data but being used to show a drop in the events, suddenly that definition isn't valid either....but in the OPPOSITE direction.
It's almost like you are intellectually dishonest and reject anything you don't like as false.
Oh wait, that's exactly what you're doing.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Always with the name calling. Very immature.
I did not dismiss their dará - in fact I said it was interesting. And wondering what the data would look like with the Congressional definition is not dismissing their work either.
Dan you accuse me of being intellectually dishonest but that perception stems from your inability to comprehend what is written. How is saying the data is interesting dismissing it?
I even went as far as saying they did nothing wrong in using a different definition than the more common ones.
Show some maturity by debating an issue based on what people actuall say.
Nancy Hamilton 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I support a WELL REGULATED militia
Dale Miller 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
I'm proud our local kids are active within our community. It is just as important to be well informed in as many of the aspects of a problem while forming your position. Solving a problem isn't as simple as, just do something. It needs proper direction. If this is not respected you will result in feel good laws which solve nothing.
How did all these things happen?
What happened with SEE SOMETHING-SAY SOMETHING...... How many responsible groups let that one fall through the cracks by not DOING something?
Don't be far sighted. While we're looking at the shooting in Florida, don't forget what's happening right here at your own Lawrence doorstop.
Just the other day we had an individual armed with a hatchet at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital threatening citizens and hollering "Shoot Me" at the police. This individual had a hatchet not a gun so is it all about the gun or should we consider mental health?
Earlier in the week we had a 26 year old get pulled over at 1:00 am with a firearm and 1300 rounds of ammo found in his vehicle..... Oh yes, he's a felon. Was that firearm purchased legally or was it acquired on the streets? Can a felon legally possess a firearm? Does this felon care about our laws?
What weapon kills the most individuals annually in the United States?
Just saw a high school protest sign on TV "AM I NEXT". Are our Lawrence schools hardened to the point where we have an effective chance dealing with this problem? If not, DO SOMETHING.
Andrew Dufour 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
You're right that we need to look at all facets of the problem.
One huge roadblock that would be a good starting point is to remove the ban on using tax dollars to fund gun violence research.
Also, how many people did the guy with a hatchet kill?
Fine, we can agree there is a mental health component but my god there is a weapon component too. It is way easier to kill other people (and yourself) with a gun than with literally any other weapon that is readily available.
One thing that I think does get lost in all of this is that we focus on these galvanizing mass shootings and we ignore that most gun deaths are suicide related. Most suicides are snap decisions and the quickest way to snap kill yourself is with a gun, reducing the amount of guns in circulation would drastically affect our suicide rate, just look at Australia.
Dale Miller 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Because of our local law enforcement no one was killed. The hatchet was brought to the hospital to be the tool to kill. The hatchet will not kill alone. Is there a number that needs to be killed before the incident becomes valid? If so, more varieties of weapons have been used besides an AR15 for mass killings. There is a common thread with all these killings though. What percentage of these mass killings were conducted by the mentally ill?
Tax dollars to fund gun violence research? Have you considered researching the number one killing tool used in our society first? If not, why the fascination with guns which is not the #1 killing tool? Are we trying to fix a problem or run an agenda?
The gun component, the 2nd Amendment.....I have seen first hand what one person is capable doing to another individual and it's not all peaches and cream. I also know through history what can happen on huge scales when a government disarms it's citizens. Luckily, our forefathers understood this back then and felt it so important the placed it right after our 1st Amendment Freedom of Speech. They understood you can't have the 1st without the 2nd. If I didn't truly feel that way I would move to Australia.
Suicides..... I don't know all your facts but I'm going to concede everything you wrote is completely correct. It saddens me to learn what you wrote. I do believe you and I could, in a way, could work in this area together. I believe we need to pull a mentally ill person off the playing field until stabilized and I believe you feel the same way.
Joe Blackford II 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
IF the founding fathers guaranteed anything in the Constitution, it was the right to own a muzzle-loading smoothbore musket, powder & lead.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
And the 1st Amendment only applies to materials printed using a printing-press.
Dale Miller 26 minutes ago
Brrrrr Wrong Answer....... The Constitution did not guarantee anything in the 2nd Amendment. It merely acknowledged your and my right given to us by a higher being a right to defend ourselves with weaponry.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
The more guns we have, the more gun violence we have. The purchase of guns skyrocketed when the lie was spread that Obama was coming for your guns. Some people made a lot of money. Now we have mass shootings and even more gang shootings and road rage shootings, and "your music is too loud" shootings, and "hate your neighbors" shootings and more drunk shootings. Get mad, just pull a gun.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Gun rights people don't like that but it's true.
And as long as they say 1+1 equals banana while the rest of us see the numbers and facts clearly we're never going to be able to persuade them...so I say we just stop trying.
We already know their answer is always going to be no, so why even invite them to the table anymore? If they wanted to compromise, the time for that was years ago...and they've shown zero willingness to even now.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
You are right. You and your ilk are the arbitrators of truth and goodness for all the world's peoples. Kind of like the my religion is the one true religion crowd.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Gun control works. We know this because it works in the vast majority of the rest of the civilized world.
It's a fact as true as 'the sun makes things warm'.
If you have some data that backs up the position that more guns is more effective than a gun ban at preventing mass shootings I'd love to see it.
Pete Kennamore 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
I never implied that more guns is an antidote for mass shootings. My point is society must decide if a minuscule reductions in the occurrence of shooting is worth abridging the rights of tens of millions of law abiding gun owners. then there is that pesky 2nd Amendment. What others from the Bill of Rights will we limit in the name of safety? violate the 1st and ban hate speech. Violate the 4th and allow stop and frisk?
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Okay, so seriously take a step back and look at what you just said.
You just asked if the thousands of people who are killed every year by gun violence is too high a price to pay for the right to own a gun...as if the answer to that isn't self apparent.
Pete Kennamore 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Okay what is the number? If 100 people are killed by gun violence do we restrict the Constitutional guaranteed of 100 million the right to own a firearm? How about 10? How about 1? It is a right that "shall not be infringed". Don't like it, amend the constitution.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
That's a good question, but whatever the number is we are WAY over it.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
It may seem callous, but it is part of life and we accept it elsewhere in our decisions. We know speed kills so we could reduce the speed to a speed that almost ensures no one will die in an auto accident but we don’t. We make the decision that for convenient and efficient transportation we are willing to accept the deaths that occur because of the higher speed limits.
We know alcohol kills, but we accept the deaths that come with it because people like to consume alcohol.
We know guns kill, but we are willing to accept those deaths for the right to protect ourselves.
If we banned all guns there would be exceptions for politicians and the rich. They would have their armed protection. Why is my life not worth protecting with a firearm too?
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
"We know speed kills so we could reduce the speed to a speed that almost ensures no one will die in an auto accident but we don’t."
But we do have speed laws and enforce them.
Another good analogy along this line are seat belts. Seat belts are not 100% effective at preventing deaths in car crashes, but you are still legally required to wear them.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Are you two related? If so, how did one get all the brains in the family? JK of course, but Thanksgiving discussion must be interesting.
Pete Kennamore 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
We are in fact related and as a proud father I like to think Daniel got the brains; of course from his Dad.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Father and son - really. I was guessing brothers. Obviously you raised your son to be an independent thinker - all parents should. Lord knows my son and I see the world differently.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
He's my dad and we agree on far more than we disagree on.
We just have, shall we say, a disagreement about this one issue. lol
Pete Kennamore 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Boy that's an understatement :)
Bob Smith 14 minutes ago
In other news: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/21714
