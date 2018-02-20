Police investigating Free State student who allegedly threatened shooting on social media; principal says disciplinary action will be taken

Lawrence police are investigating a message by a Free State High School student who threatened to shoot people at school, according to the Lawrence school district.
A Free State student reported to school staff that another Free State student made an indirect threat on Snapchat about killing people, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said via email. She did not disclose what the Snapchat post said.
On Tuesday morning, Lawrence police confirmed that just after 8 p.m. Monday officers responded to a west Lawrence residence regarding a threatening comment posted to a social media site. One person was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads.
Police provided no further information about the incident but said an affidavit had been submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
When contacted Tuesday afternoon, the DA's office was not able to provide additional information.
On Tuesday afternoon, Free State Principal Myron Graber sent an email to parents assuring them that the suspect, who was "threatening a school shooting," was "quickly identified and apprehended" and that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken. He also said that the threat on social media did not have a particular target and was quickly removed.
"I know that we are all concerned about school safety given the recent events," Graber said, adding, "we greatly appreciate the watchful eye and communication that you provide us, specifically in the social media era."
Boyle said that in addition to notifying the police department, the district also sent a recorded message to all Free State parents and staff Monday evening.
The district said it would continue to work with the police department on the incident and would provide an update to the public about the investigation when more information is made available.
Boyle said an increased police presence at Free State High School was planned for Tuesday, but district officials ended up canceling classes districtwide because of Tuesday’s ice storm. However, Boyle said "there will be a police presence at school" on Wednesday.
When asked if the district could reassure people that the student would not be allowed back in school, Boyle said the district was unable to share any further details related to the student "due to student privacy rights."
In his email Tuesday, Graber said the district continued to evaluate safety plans.
"Free State will not tolerate threats and will take all of the necessary steps to maintain a safe school environment," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Make sure you confiscate his guns and put him in custody until he has gone through extensive mental evaluation. Oh wait. That's anti NRA and we are a pro NRA state.
Pete Kennamore 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Dorothy, would you mind providing reference to the NRA opposing the investigation and action to address a specific threat of violence by a person?
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
That's a bit disingenuous and boarding on Strawman territory.
I'm sure they wouldn't ever say 'don't investigate a threat', but they would also never support any action that would take away someone's gun short of murdering someone.
Bob Smith 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
"...but they would also never support any action that would take away someone's gun short of murdering someone..." Wrong again, Danny.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Okay, please show me all the current laws for gun control the NRA supported during their creation that includes taking away someone's gun for anything short of murder.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
"Many gun-rights activists oppose the laws. They say they can be used to unfairly take away rights from people who have not been convicted of crimes, nor professionally evaluated for mental illness.
The NRA’s lobbying arm has said such laws enable courts to remove Second Amendment rights “based on third-party allegations and evidentiary standards” that are lower than what’s required in criminal proceedings."
https://bangordailynews.com/2018/02/18/politics/marco-rubio-democrats-call-for-red-flag-laws-to-enable-gun-seizures/
http://fox6now.com/2018/02/18/5-states-have-red-flag-laws-allowing-courts-to-take-guns-from-people-deemed-a-threat/
Monty Scott 14 minutes ago
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20151016/nra-applauds-us-rep-mcsallys-introduction-of-mental-health-bill
This is from 2015. I don't think it was the NRA who didn't want to help.
Monty Scott 12 minutes ago
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/nra-backed-bill-aims-keep-guns-mentally-ill-2
Sam Crow 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Dot just makes stuff up.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Careful or she will spit in your face.
Bob Smith 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
To the devil with due process! Dorothy has made her judgment.
Michael Urish 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
I am grateful for our students that SEE SOMETHING...SAY SOMETHING
by happyshirtmike
Jody Meyer 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
The report says the student threatened to kill people. There is more than one way to do that besides shooting people.
Beverly Stauffer Thrower 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Glad to see that students are aware and that administrators responded appropriately and quickly. Hope this student gets the help that is needed.
Calvin Anders 3 hours ago
Kind of tough to tell based on the information provided what a "indirect threat on Snapchat" really is. Is this an insightful, proactive marshaling of resources to address a situation that could easily escalate, or some knee jerk, CYA busywork because everyone is whipped into a panic already? I'm not sure we will ever find out. I'm happy enough to see school officials and law enforcement being diligent, but I do hope no one's life is derailed if they just made an off hand remark on social media that could be construed as threatening. I'm not saying I know that's what happened, but the school district is being pretty cagey with the details. It would be nice to know what exactly was posted and in what context.
Harlan Hobbs 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Glad to see so many self-professed mental health experts are around. This subject is highly complex, but to the liberals it is always symbolism over substance. Another law here, and another law there - - as if you can legislate morality and crazy behavior.
You can't change the people, so you had better address the system with more security and meaningful efforts to protect the schools. Anything less is simply "window dressing."
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
When it comes to killing someone, exactly what is an "indirect threat?"
David Teska 53 minutes ago
Could be the wording, such as "off someone" or "get rid of" rather than "I'm going kill that so-and-so..."
Dale Miller 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Words cannot express the happiness I felt when I learned of this incident and our students' response SEE SOMETHING - SAY SOMETHING and School Officials responding quickly and aggressively with Lawrence Law Enforcement taking decisive action! I found the Lawrence Journal World effectively following up by communicating with the local community so we can be well informed. I'm proud of each and every one of these groups for doing this. Don't get cocky though. This kind of evil keeps coming and will be trying all the angles to make bad things happen.
I know our community would never want to see this kind of thing come to our town so we need to constantly look for more layers of safety. I certainly am not the end all or go to guy to fix this problem but I do look at things which could help as well as the things which don't. One thing I don't think that works are those "NO GUN" signs which are posted around schools and businesses. I think they have been 100% ignored by every shooter but someone might check and see if that is correct. In the same breath, we might want to consider focusing on the individual who's making the threats and remove him/her from their ability to follow through with their threat of violence. We might want to pass a law, if there already isn't one, which takes a person's threat seriously and take them off the playing field until they get mentally stable. I don't want anyone shot, knifed, hit by a vehicle, claw hammered, been run through with a sharpened screwdriver, pressure cooker blown up, etc. Those of you who don't feel that way, please let us know your feelings. Remember this though HEAR SOMETHING - SAY SOMETHING isn't just for the guy in Florida we DIDN'T DO SOMETHING or the person here in Lawrence which we DID DO SOMETHING. This goes for everyone whether they are one of my favorite singers Madonna or even one of my favorite actors Johnny Depp. It's time for all of us to understand everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time just like everyone else.
Lastly, we might want to look at how hardened all our local school facilities are in reality. I have my opinion where we currently are and am hopeful our school officials as well as the other people who love these children might consider having a reality check. We've already experienced the gore on television. Know it can get worse.
Sign in to comment