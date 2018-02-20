Police investigating Free State student who allegedly threatened shooting on social media; principal says disciplinary action will be taken

Lawrence police are investigating a message by a Free State High School student who threatened to shoot people at school, according to the Lawrence school district.

A Free State student reported to school staff that another Free State student made an indirect threat on Snapchat about killing people, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said via email. She did not disclose what the Snapchat post said.

On Tuesday morning, Lawrence police confirmed that just after 8 p.m. Monday officers responded to a west Lawrence residence regarding a threatening comment posted to a social media site. One person was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

Police provided no further information about the incident but said an affidavit had been submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

When contacted Tuesday afternoon, the DA's office was not able to provide additional information.

On Tuesday afternoon, Free State Principal Myron Graber sent an email to parents assuring them that the suspect, who was "threatening a school shooting," was "quickly identified and apprehended" and that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken. He also said that the threat on social media did not have a particular target and was quickly removed.

"I know that we are all concerned about school safety given the recent events," Graber said, adding, "we greatly appreciate the watchful eye and communication that you provide us, specifically in the social media era."

Boyle said that in addition to notifying the police department, the district also sent a recorded message to all Free State parents and staff Monday evening.

The district said it would continue to work with the police department on the incident and would provide an update to the public about the investigation when more information is made available.

Boyle said an increased police presence at Free State High School was planned for Tuesday, but district officials ended up canceling classes districtwide because of Tuesday’s ice storm. However, Boyle said "there will be a police presence at school" on Wednesday.

When asked if the district could reassure people that the student would not be allowed back in school, Boyle said the district was unable to share any further details related to the student "due to student privacy rights."

In his email Tuesday, Graber said the district continued to evaluate safety plans.

"Free State will not tolerate threats and will take all of the necessary steps to maintain a safe school environment," he said.

