Quail Run principal resigning at end of school year

Quail Run Elementary School Principal Philip Thies announced Monday he will resign at the end of the school year to pursue other professional opportunities.

Thies, whose last day with the Lawrence school district will be June 30, has been principal of Quail Run since 2016. He was promoted to that position after coming to the district in 2013 as a teacher on special assignment, facilitating elementary-level mathematics curriculum, instruction and assessment.

“It was an honor and privilege to be the principal of Quail Run Elementary School. I deeply value the relationships created with students, families, teachers, staff, and community members," Thies said in his resignation announcement. "Together, we created a vision for Quail Run Elementary that discovers, develops, and inspires future leaders in all facets of life, and I believe this vision will continue."

Interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield said the district will immediately look to fill the Quail Run position.

The district is also in the processes of hiring a replacement for Nancy DeGarmo, who is retiring at the end of the school year as principal of New York Elementary. Keith Wilson, virtual education director, is also retiring.

