Topeka man killed in home invasion

Topeka — Topeka police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot during a home invasion.

Police say Tyrone Bagget was shot about 2 a.m. Friday in southeast Topeka. He died later at a hospital.

Officers say a man and another person were inside the home when more than one suspect broke in.

No arrests have been made, and no information on a possible suspect has been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.