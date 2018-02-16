Archive for Friday, February 16, 2018

Topeka man killed in home invasion

By Associated Press

February 16, 2018

Topeka — Topeka police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot during a home invasion.

Police say Tyrone Bagget was shot about 2 a.m. Friday in southeast Topeka. He died later at a hospital.

Officers say a man and another person were inside the home when more than one suspect broke in.

No arrests have been made, and no information on a possible suspect has been released.

