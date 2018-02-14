Syed Jamal back in Kansas City area, but still detained, attorneys say

Syed Jamal, the Lawrence father whose deportation struggle has attracted the attention of national lawmakers and media outlets, has been returned to the Kansas City area from Hawaii, his attorneys announced Wednesday afternoon.
Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law, which posted the news on Facebook, said Jamal is currently in the Platte County Jail in Platte City, Missouri. The law firm has scheduled a press conference for 5 p.m.
Alan Anderson, a neighbor and longtime friend of Jamal’s family, said the hope is that Jamal will be allowed to stay with his family under an “order of supervision” while the family fights the matter in the courts. Anderson, who is an attorney but is not representing Jamal in this case, said that process could take months.
That, coupled with the reasoning that Jamal “poses no flight risk,” Anderson said, is why he and other supporters are advocating for Jamal’s return to Kansas.
“It would be inhumane and an utter waste of taxpayer resources to not have him here at this time,” Anderson told the Journal-World.
Jamal’s legal team on Tuesday filed a motion in court to either transfer his case to Hawaii, where he was detained as of Tuesday evening, or return him to a Missouri facility. Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law earlier that day announced on Facebook that “attorneys for the government have indicated they are coordinating efforts to bring Syed back to Kansas City.”
Jamal has not seen his wife and children since Jan. 24, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the 55-year-old scientist and academic outside his Lawrence home. Jamal’s wife, Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, who is also from Bangladesh, has said the incident traumatized their three children, all of whom are U.S. citizens.
Jamal, who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years, has no criminal record in Douglas County.
On Tuesday U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kansas, introduced a private bill on the House floor that would aid Jamal in his deportation fight. The bill would make Jamal and Chowdhury eligible to receive an immigrant visa or to adjust their status to permanent residency upon filing an application.
Chowdhury came to the U.S. in 2002, and there also was an order for her removal several years ago, according to Heather Frierson, a spokeswoman for Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, who helped draft the bill.
Jenkins said in a statement that she is "hopeful that an appropriate solution can be reached for a man who has spent 30 years here and is well respected and valued in the Lawrence community."
Cases such as Jamal's have been on the rise. Shortly after taking office last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that widened the categories of immigrants in the U.S. illegally who could face deportation. The number of arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement surged almost 40 percent from the time of Trump's inauguration to the end of September, compared with the same time period the year before. ICE has also detained or deported people who had received reprieves from the agency during the Obama administration.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
More coverage: Syed Jamal deportation case• Feb. 14 — Syed Jamal back in Kansas City area, but still detained, attorneys say
• Feb. 13 — Rep. Jenkins introduces bill that would assist Lawrence father Syed Jamal in deportation battle
• Feb. 12 — Board of Immigration Appeals grants new stay of removal for Syed Jamal
• Feb. 8 — Crowd marches downtown to support detained Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal
• Feb. 8 — Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal granted temporary stay of removal; judge's ruling on deportation expected within 10 days
• Feb. 7 — Brother worries Lawrence scientist could be deported within days; Kansas congressman ‘disturbed’ by prioritization of noncriminal case
• Feb. 6 — Mystery grows around pending deportation of longtime Lawrence resident; online protest petition tops 27,000 signatures
• Feb. 3 — Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist, father of 3 now facing deportation after 30-plus years in U.S.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Sarah Gardner 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
All this work just because he let his visa expire and never attempted to become a citizen. I feel bad for his family but this was 100% his fault and he suffered the consequences. If he would have attempted to become a citizen over the 30 years he was here, this never would have happened. If he would have updated his visa, this never would have happened. Are we going to start writing legislation for every single immigrant who's visa expires because we feel bad?
Armen Kurdian 3 hours ago
Spot on, this is on HIM. He screwed up, and he must face the consequences. Let him stay in the country and pay a nice fat fine.
Carrie Murphy 46 minutes ago
Dear Ma’am, As an educator in one of the schools where his children go, I just have to say you are Wrong.
Sarah Gardner 17 minutes ago
I appreciate your opinions but how am i wrong? I agree emotionally, this is very sad. And I feel very bad for his family and children. However, it's just plain fact that this never would have happened if he would have 1) renewed his work visa or 2) applied for citizenship. It's just fact. This could have been totally avoided if he would have taken action. Since he did not, he was deported. Since the public became so upset, a law will now be made to allow him to stay even though it was his fault for being deported.
Ray Mizumura 59 minutes ago
No, the first comment is not "spot on." No, we aren't going to start writing legislation because we feel bad for immigrants. Neither of you knows all the facts in this case, but you won't let that stop you from screaming for punishment. It is not an open-shut, cut and dried, "100% his fault case"--if it was, he'd be out of the country and we wouldn't be having this discussion. This is still a nation of laws, not people, no matter how much you'd like your opinions and frustrations to overrule said laws. You see the situation of Mr. Jamal as being a personal affront, but that's ridiculous. If anyone is letting their emotions run wild and cloud their thinking, it is you--all, 100% on you.
Carrie Murphy 45 minutes ago
Thank you for your words
Sarah Gardner 20 minutes ago
I never said he should be punished. The reason why he is not "out of the country and we wouldn't be having this discussion" is because of the outcry from the public to the Congresswoman. She then has to act. Not saying any of that is wrong. I am just clearly saying, the facts are... his work visa was expired and was not a citizen. If he would have tried to become a citizen, he would definitely been one by now and would not have been deported. I am not emotional actually at all. If you read my post I think it is very clear I am using 100% logic where as it is clear you are using emotion. I am not mad. I am not upset. I am analyzing a situation and wondering what next steps will be for all the other immigrants who over stay there visas.
Sarah Gardner 16 minutes ago
Also I personally love this line in your comment, "This is still a nation of laws, not people, no matter how much you'd like your opinions and frustrations to overrule said laws" as it totally supports my comment. Yes you are right. This is a country of laws! So if someone breaks a law, as he did by not renewing his work visa, then their are consequences, like getting deported.You are frustrated with these laws and sorry but that does not overrule the law.
Sign in to comment