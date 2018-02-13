Kansas lawmakers begin modifying drunken driving laws

— Kansas legislators are overhauling the state's drunken driving laws to crack down on offenders and replace a defunct law that allowed police to compel suspects to blood alcohol testing.

The U.S. Supreme Court determined a warrantless breath test is permissible, but police would need to obtain a warrant to conduct a blood test.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee is considering bills to clarify how officers should handle cases in which a suspect refuses testing. The bills also propose lowering penalties in certain cases where suspects refuse testing.

Dem. Sen. David Haley says the bill aims to "compel" suspected drunken drivers to take a test while protecting privacy.

Rep. Sen. Rick Wilborn chairs the committee. He says he hasn't decided when he'll schedule a vote or any further debate.

