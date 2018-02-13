Kansas Gov. Colyer set to introduce lieutenant governor

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer will introduce his pick for lieutenant governor Tuesday evening in Topeka.

Colyer, who is attending the Kansas Livestock Association's legislative dinner program, will make the announcement at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

The lieutenant governor, who was not named in the release, will be in attendance and is expected to answer questions with Colyer after the announcement.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.