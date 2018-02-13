Today's news

Kansas Gov. Colyer set to introduce lieutenant governor

Gov. Jeff Colyer addresses a joint session of the Kansas Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, one week to the day after being sworn in as the state's 47th governor.

By Staff Report

February 13, 2018

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer will introduce his pick for lieutenant governor Tuesday evening in Topeka.

Colyer, who is attending the Kansas Livestock Association's legislative dinner program, will make the announcement at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

The lieutenant governor, who was not named in the release, will be in attendance and is expected to answer questions with Colyer after the announcement.

