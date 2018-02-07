Today's news

Kansas senators, including Francisco and Holland, condemn pornography; say it leads to infidelity and erectile dysfunction

The Senate chamber of the Kansas Statehouse is pictured July 23, 2014 in Topeka.

By Associated Press

February 7, 2018, 9:11 a.m. Updated February 7, 2018, 10:14 a.m.

WICHITA — The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction.

The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday with a 35-4 vote has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year.

Republican Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, of Shawnee, says pornography "exploits and humiliates those being used and it dehumanizes the user at the same time."

The resolution says that pornography is potentially biologically addictive and is linked to lessened desire. Studies on a possible link between porn and ED have produced mixed results.

Republican Sen. Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills, mocked the resolution, saying, "Seriously? We'll see how excited they are about public health when it comes to guns." Some lawmakers also raised concerns about freedom of expression.

Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, and Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, both voted yes on the resolution.

The four no votes were from Bollier, David Haley, D-Kansas City; Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City; and Joe Skubal, R-Overland Park.

Derek Neibarger 5 hours, 17 minutes ago

2

Richard Neuschafer 5 hours, 8 minutes ago

So this is more important than the state supreme court ruling on school funding. Aren't there larger issues facing this state? This is a waste of time and money.

5

Tim Foley 4 hours, 52 minutes ago

Every once in a while our Government has to remind me I'm in Kansas.

1

Gary Cauthon 4 hours, 38 minutes ago

This is a conservative government? I thought that being the "thought police" was a role of the liberal left, but apparently the roles have completely reversed now. Now, if you're racist and authoritarian then you're a "conservative" and everyone else is a "liberal".

0

Marc Wilborn 1 hour, 14 minutes ago

Has something to do with the magnetic poles about to reverse.

0

Tony Peterson 6 minutes ago

Pilcher-Cook is a nut job. All it takes is a simple Google search to find a wealth of newspaper articles about her.

0

