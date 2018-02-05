Lawrence business owner reportedly detained by ICE has been on sex offender registry for 12 years

A Lawrence business owner who has reportedly been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and who faces deportation is listed on the sex offender registry for an offense in 2005.

Raju Ahmed, 40, owner of Tobacco Bazaar, 14 E. Eighth St., became the subject of an online petition seeking to halt his pending deportation. While ICE officials have yet to comment on what sparked his deportation case, the Journal-World found that Ahmed has been convicted of two felonies in Douglas County District Court.

Ahmed was ordered to register as a sex offender beginning on Dec. 7, 2005, following a felony conviction in Douglas County District Court of attempted aggravated sexual battery, according to records from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The victim is listed as a 28-year-old woman. The conviction stemmed from events in December 2004 that also resulted in a felony conviction of attempted aggravated robbery.

Shaju Ahmed, who identifies Raju Ahmed, of Bangladesh, as his brother, has started a change.org petition to bring awareness to the possible deportation. The petition says Raju Ahmed, who is married with children in Lawrence, overstayed his visa but was actively trying to become a U.S. citizen at the time he was picked up by ICE.

“My brother, Raju Ahmed, has been a beloved and respected member of the community that he lives in for a long time,” the petition states. “He is a graduate of the University of Kansas. He is an entrepreneur and a contributor to the local economy. He owns a business in the Lawrence, KS area and employs three U.S. citizens.”

The Journal-World is looking into the circumstances of Raju Ahmed’s 2005 convictions. Emails and phone calls to ICE regarding the deportation case have not been returned.

This is the second case involving a Bangladeshi citizen in Lawrence who has reportedly been detained by ICE in recent days. In the other case, which is not related, research scientist Syed Jamal, 55, was detained and faces deportation. Jamal, who has lived in the United States for 30 years, has no criminal record in Douglas County. He has three minor children who are all U.S. citizens.

— Journal-World reporters Elvyn Jones and Sara Shepherd contributed to this report.

