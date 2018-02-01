Olathe man’s $300,000 fight with homeowners association draws to close

Olathe — A suburban Kansas City man whose legal battle with his homeowners association cost hundreds of thousands of dollars can keep his landscaping project but must pay a fine.

A Johnson County judge ruled Wednesday that the Avignon HOA treated Jim Hildenbrand unfairly when it denied his application for a low accent wall that runs the length of his Olathe home. The Kansas City Star reports that the HOA described it as “over the top.” The judge also ordered Hildenbrand to pay a $25,000 fine to the HOA for failing to fill out the proper application before it was installed in 2013.

Hildenbrand says his legal bills surpassed $300,000. Documents posted on the HOA’s site indicate it’s spent more than $330,000 in legal fees since 2013. No other lawsuits are mentioned.

