Police use Taser on man they say was exposing himself before trying to attack officer

Lawrence police used a Taser on a man they said was acting bizarre, combative and exposing himself before he tried to attack an officer.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Redbud Lane.

Officers were in the area handling an unrelated domestic dispute when they saw the man, who had allegedly left his vehicle running in the middle of the street and was walking in the roadway yelling, screaming and acting “bizarre and combative,” Officer Derrick Smith said in a media email.

The man also had his pants pulled down, exposing himself, Smith said.

The man did not listen to officers’ verbal commands and attempted to attack an officer, Smith said. An officer then shocked him with a Taser.

“The male was quickly placed into handcuffs before any further incidents,” Smith said.

The man's pants were pulled up before the officer deployed the Taser, Smith said.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Smith said. He said no officers were hurt.

