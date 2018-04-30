Kansas and Oklahoma experience calm spring

— Oklahoma and Kansas comprise much of Tornado Alley, but they haven't recorded a single tornado this year.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the two states haven't experienced such a calm spring season in decades.

Jack Boston is a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather's Wichita office. He says the trend is "pretty incredible."

A stubborn weather pattern bringing cool, dry air from Canada to the southern Great Plains has halted the arrival of warm spring temperatures and kept moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from pushing into the nation's central region.

Weather officials say any moisture that made it to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas has since evaporated as the states battle droughts.

The Storm Predictions Center in Oklahoma cautions that there's a chance for tornadoes this week in western Kansas.

