Two Missouri men injured in 1-70 accident near Lawrence

Two Missouri men were injured in an early morning accident today on Interstate 70 north of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. near the 200 mile marker of I-70 — which is between the East Lawrence and West Lawrence interchanges — when Justin Ross Snyder, 21, of Topeka, attempted to change from the eastbound left lane to the right lane. The 2008 Nissan Snyder was driving struck the rear of an eastbound 2002 Mini Cooper driven by Pedro Antonio Rodriguez, 52, of St. Joseph, Mo. The impact caused the Mini Cooper to roll and skid into the south ditch.

Rodriquez and passenger Oscar Lopez Ruiz, 40, of St. Joseph, Mo., were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to the report. A spokeswomen for Stormont Vail said Rodriquez was treated and released. The hospital has no record of Rodriquez, she said.

Snyder was not injured in the accident, according tot the Kansas Highway Patrol report.

