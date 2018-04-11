Lawrence Police Department to host Q&A on new headquarters

The Lawrence Police Department will soon host a question and answer session about its new $17 million headquarters.

The city’s 2018 budget raised the property tax rate by 1.25 mills to pay for phase one of the police headquarters. In December, the Lawrence City Commission voted to build the headquarters on a site in northwest Lawrence. The headquarters will be built on a city-owned property at 5100 Overland Drive, which is behind the Walmart near Sixth and Wakarusa and nearby Free State High School.

Police will host the community Q&A; at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive, according to a news release from the city. Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius and Assistant Director of Utilities Melinda Harger will provide brief updates about the new police facility and answer questions, the release said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.