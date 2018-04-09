Juveniles, teen arrested, charged with stealing assault-style guns from Eudora shop

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and charged with stealing guns — including assault-style rifles and pistols — from a Eudora gun shop.

Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett said a tip led to the arrests of three of four suspects in last month’s break-in and thefts from Free State Guns and Tactical Weapons, 218 E. 20th St. in Eudora. Lovett said that, as of last week, police had recovered six of nine guns that were stolen.

All three arrestees are Eudora residents.

Both of the two boys face one count of burglary, a felony; nine counts of theft of firearms, all felonies; and two counts of criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors, for allegedly breaking the shop’s door and a display case inside.

The complaints list the types of guns that were stolen, and they include assault-style rifles and pistols, as well as multiple revolvers.

Court documents do not include the boys’ exact ages, but both are younger than 18.

The 18-year-old, Stevan Rios, is charged as an adult with one count of burglary, a felony; one count of theft, a felony, for allegedly stealing multiple firearms; two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, felonies; and one count of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor, for allegedly breaking the shop’s display case.

The smash-and-grab-style break-in happened about 2:10 a.m. March 15.

The thieves broke the business’s glass door and smashed some display cases inside, and the store’s automatic alarm notified police, shop owner Larry Minkler told the Journal-World the next morning. Minkler said representatives from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the store to help with the ensuing law enforcement investigation and inventory of the stolen guns.

Rios is free on bond, with his next hearing set for May 2, according to court records.

The boys were both placed on house arrest. Their next hearings are scheduled for Wednesday and April 18.

None of the three has prior criminal records in Douglas County District Court.

