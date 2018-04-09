Today's news

Verruckt water slide designer pleads not guilty in Kansas boy’s death

In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By Associated Press

April 9, 2018

Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the boy's death.

John Schooley, who designed the Verruckt slide for the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, made his first court appearance Friday in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. Schooley remains jailed in Wyandotte County after being brought to Kansas from Texas Friday.

District Judge Roger Burns declined to lower Schooley's bond from $500,000 to $250,000 and ordered Schooley to surrender his passport.

Schooley's attorney, Justin Johnston, declined comment after the brief hearing.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree murder in Caleb's death.

A trial date for Henry and Schooley has been tentatively set for Sept. 10.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...