Police investigating suspicious death in central Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in central Lawrence.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a death investigation of a 44-year-old Lawrence resident that occurred near 21st Street and Naismith Drive, Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department said, in an email response to an inquiry from the Journal-World.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious, and the investigation remains ongoing, Rhoads said.

Rhoads declined to release the person’s name or additional information about the situation this week.

