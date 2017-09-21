Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal Motel 6 shooting

Police have made a second arrest in connection with an early September shooting at the Motel 6 in North Lawrence, where one person was killed and two others were injured.

A Kansas City, Mo., man was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of multiple charges related to the shooting, Lawrence police said Thursday in a news release. Shawn Kariem Smith Jr., 18, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2 inside a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St., according to information previously provided by police. Upon arrival, officers discovered three shooting victims. One victim, 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died from his injuries. Two other victims were transported to area hospitals with what were later described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo., by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department on a probable cause warrant related to the charges, police said. Smith was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to booking logs.

Smith is the second suspect arrested in connection to the shooting.

Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Sept. 5 and later charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Hooks in the commission or attempted commission of aggravated robbery, according to the charges. Carvin was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault, according to the charges.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and the department does not have further information to release at this time. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the department at 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

