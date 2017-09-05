Today's news

19-year-old suspect to face first-degree murder charge in Motel 6 shooting

Lawrence Police Department officers remained on the scene Sunday morning of the Motel 6 in North Lawrence the scene of a fatal shooting late Saturday night.

By Staff Report

September 5, 2017, 8:19 a.m. Updated September 5, 2017, 8:23 a.m.

Lawrence police have arrested one of the suspects in Saturday's fatal shooting at the Motel 6 in North Lawrence, according to a news release Tuesday.

The suspect, Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, is currently in custody in Kansas City. Carvin suffered a gunshot wound in relation to Saturday's shooting and was treated and released from a Kansas City area hospital, according to the news release.

The news release did not indicate where Carvin is from.

Carvin will be brought to Douglas County to face charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

Shots were fired inside the motel at 1130 N. Third St. about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police responding to the incident found three shooting victims.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died from his injuries. Two other people were transported to area hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where tips can be made anonymously.

