Kansas police officer charged with sexual misconduct

By Associated Press

September 14, 2017

GIRARD — A former Pittsburg police officer has been charged after he allegedly coerced a woman he had arrested into improper sexual contact in exchange for helping her in her legal case.

Twenty-two-year-old Jessie Edward Loren Davis, of Carthage, Mo., surrendered at the Crawford County jail Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports investigators say Davis was taking a woman involved in a domestic disturbance to jail on Aug. 26 when he allegedly told her he would help her with in the case if he could touch her breasts. The woman told investigators she allowed Davis to touch her out of fear about what would happen if she didn’t.

Davis was fired after the incident was reported. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

