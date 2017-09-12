City to hold compost and woodchip sale this week

The city's solid waste division will hold a compost and woodchip sale this week.

The sale will take place rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the city’s compost facility, 1420 E. 11th St.

The sale of compost and woodchips is cash only and will cost $10 per bucket load, equivalent to two cubic yards, according to a city news release. Other information on the sale is below:

• The city will load trucks and trailers. The city cannot load trucks with ladder racks.

• Self-loading small quantities are free. Those include a small bag, plastic tote or box.

• Bring a tarp to secure woodchips in trucks and trailers to prevent littering the roadway.

• Compost and woodchips are not intended for commercial applications, but rather are for Lawrence residents.

Compost and woodchips are available beyond this week's sale as well. Self-loading of compost and woodchips is $10 per truckload and occurs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday from March through mid-December. Residents must bring their own shovel. More information can be found online at LawrenceRecycles.org.

