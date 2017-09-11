Lawmakers schedule forum to hear concerns on controversial Tyson poultry plant

Three state lawmakers who represent portions of Leavenworth County have scheduled a public forum to hear community concerns about plans by Tyson Foods Inc. to build a $320 million poultry processing plant south of Tonganoxie.
Democratic Sen.Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, along with Republican Reps. Jim Karleskint, of Tonganoxie, and Willie Dove, of Bonner Springs, will co-host the forum.
Some community members have expressed concern that the 1,600 relatively low-paying jobs that the plant will generate will change the character of the Tonganoxie area. They have also raised concerns about the environmental impact of such a large animal-processing facility and the way the proposed deal came about.
The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 9271, 910 E. First St., in Tonganoxie.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment