Lawmakers schedule forum to hear concerns on controversial Tyson poultry plant

Three state lawmakers who represent portions of Leavenworth County have scheduled a public forum to hear community concerns about plans by Tyson Foods Inc. to build a $320 million poultry processing plant south of Tonganoxie.

Democratic Sen.Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, along with Republican Reps. Jim Karleskint, of Tonganoxie, and Willie Dove, of Bonner Springs, will co-host the forum.

Some community members have expressed concern that the 1,600 relatively low-paying jobs that the plant will generate will change the character of the Tonganoxie area. They have also raised concerns about the environmental impact of such a large animal-processing facility and the way the proposed deal came about.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 9271, 910 E. First St., in Tonganoxie.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.