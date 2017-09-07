Affidavit alleges KU football player threatened to shoot girlfriend’s ‘kneecaps out’

A University of Kansas football player allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend while holding a loaded handgun, according to a newly released court document, leading to his arrest and dismissal from the team.

Maciah A. Long, 19, was arrested Aug. 20 at his off-campus apartment following an argument with his girlfriend, according to an affidavit prepared by police to show probable cause for Long’s arrest, which Douglas County District Court made public this week.

Long was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony; one count of marijuana possession, a misdemeanor; and one count of criminal damage to property for also damaging the assault victim's TV, a misdemeanor, according to the charges.

According to the affidavit:

The girlfriend told a police officer that during the argument Long was holding a gun, slid a bullet into the chamber and told her, “I’ll shoot your kneecaps out.”

Officers observed a television with a broken screen, consistent with being punched or having something thrown at it, and other items in disarray in the apartment.

After Long agreed to let police search his car, they found a handgun matching the one the woman described, with a live round in the chamber, inside a KU backpack in the car. They also reportedly found marijuana and a digital scale in the car.

Long posted bond and has been released from jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

He did not immediately return a phone call from the Journal-World on Thursday, and did not have an attorney listed with his case in court records.

Long is no longer listed as a KU student, according to the university directory.

KU football head coach David Beaty announced the day after the arrest that Long, a sophomore defensive end, had been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules.

Long, a native of Houston, Texas, played both linebacker and tight end for the Jayhawks in 2016, according to a KU Athletics’ news release. According to KU Athletics, Long did not record any defensive statistics and was credited with one yard on two carries on the offensive side of the ball.

