KU football player arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A University of Kansas football player has been kicked off the team after being arrested Sunday evening in Lawrence.

KU football head coach David Beaty announced Monday that sophomore defensive end Maciah Long has been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules, according to a KU Athletics news release.

Long, 19, was in jail Monday morning after being arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at a south Lawrence apartment complex that was listed as his home address, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jail records. He was being held without bond on charges of possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It's not clear what weapon was allegedly involved.

Lawrence police officer Drew Fennelly said the incident was a domestic disturbance but declined to provide more details. He said police had forwarded their report to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, which decides whether to file charges.

Long, a native of Houston, Texas, played both linebacker and tight end for the Jayhawks in 2016, according to KU Athletics’ news release. According to KU Athletics, Long did not record any defensive statistics and was credited with one yard on two carries on the offensive side of the ball.

Long’s name had been removed from KU Athletics’ online football roster late Monday morning.

