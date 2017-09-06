Today's news

Lawrence man faces attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting car with person inside

By Sara Shepherd

September 6, 2017

A man accused of shooting a car that had someone inside has been charged with attempted murder.

Sergio D. Salmeron Martinez, 21, of Lawrence, is charged with one count of attempted murder for shooting an occupied vehicle, one count of aggravated battery for bodily harming someone and one count of criminal threat for threatening to commit violence against the same victim, charges filed Aug. 29 in Douglas County District Court allege. All three counts are felonies.

According to the corresponding incident on the Lawrence police call log, at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 11, officers responded to a disturbance with weapons in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.

The reporting party told officers that shots had been fired into the reporting party's vehicle, police said in a news release following the incident. Bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

Salmeron Martinez’s first court appearance in the case was scheduled for Aug. 29, according to court records.

He was scheduled for another hearing Tuesday but did not appear, according to court records. A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set his bond at $40,000.

Early Wednesday afternoon he was not in the Douglas County jail, according to jail records.

Bob Smith 2 hours, 55 minutes ago

Dude got all inflamed over something.

