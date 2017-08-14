Shots reportedly fired at occupied vehicle on Iowa Street

The Lawrence Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident Saturday in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.

According to a news release from Derrick Smith, of the Lawrence Police Department, the reporting party said shots were fired about midnight at the reporting party's vehicle. The reporting party was unharmed, but bullet holes were found in the vehicle, the news release said.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads, of the Lawrence Police Department, said that officers made an arrest in the incident and that information was forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Douglas County Jail booking logs, police on Saturday arrested Sergio David Salmeron Martinez, 21, of Lawrence, on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and battery in connection with the incident.

Jill Spurling, of the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, said the suspect was released on bail. The Journal-World could find no record of charges filed in the incident in Douglas County District Court.



