One person killed, two injured in North Lawrence motel shooting

A shooting at Motel 6 in North Lawrence has left one person dead and two others in the hospital, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Shots were fired inside the motel at 1130 N. Third St. at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the press release. According to the police department, police responding to a report of a shooting inside the motel found three shooting victims.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died from his injuries, police said. Two other victims were transported to area hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Radio traffic also indicated several suspects left the scene. Police have not yet provided additional information about any suspects in the crime and whether they have been apprehended. Radio traffic also indicated that some of the shots may have been fired outside the hotel. According to the radio traffic, at least three vehicles were damaged with broken glass or bullet holes. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where tips can be made anonymously.

