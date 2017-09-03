Today's news

One person killed, two injured in North Lawrence motel shooting

Lawrence Police Department officers remained on the scene Sunday morning of the Motel 6 in North Lawrence the scene of a fatal shooting late Saturday night.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

Staff reports

September 3, 2017

A shooting at Motel 6 in North Lawrence has left one person dead and two others in the hospital, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Shots were fired inside the motel at 1130 N. Third St. at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the press release. According to the police department, police responding to a report of a shooting inside the motel found three shooting victims.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died from his injuries, police said. Two other victims were transported to area hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Radio traffic also indicated several suspects left the scene. Police have not yet provided additional information about any suspects in the crime and whether they have been apprehended. Radio traffic also indicated that some of the shots may have been fired outside the hotel. According to the radio traffic, at least three vehicles were damaged with broken glass or bullet holes. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where tips can be made anonymously.

Check back later as more details become available.

Comments

Scott Callahan 3 hours, 45 minutes ago

Great. Guns. We need more guns. And idiots to shoot them.

4

Bob Smith 3 hours, 17 minutes ago

Tens of millions of law-abiding Americans who own firearms had perfectly normal days yesterday. I'm going to speculate that drugs were involved in this crime.

6

Charles L. Bloss, Jr. 2 hours, 57 minutes ago

I agree with Mr. Smith. Guns are tools, they can be used for good or evil. Every time they are used for evil, liberals blame the gun, the tool, not the evil people misusing them. A crime involving a gun is the only one where I see this. When a knife, hammer, or vase is used they aren't blamed to the degree guns are. It is evil people that should be blamed, not any instrument they may use, but this will never dawn on liberals.

6

Cait McKnelly 2 hours, 20 minutes ago

Knives, hammers and vases have multiple purposes other than killing people. Guns have one purpose and one purpose alone; to kill. It's a tool whose sole purpose is to kill. If you're ok with that, then fine. I'm not.

5

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 55 minutes ago

Exactly, Cait. Even for hunters, it's killing. Now I'm good with hunting for food, but many hunters are trophy hunters, which I find despicable.

And what happens in so called "accidents"? If the gun isn't responsible, then a person is. But people are seldom prosecuted for leaving their guns, so children can get them, or jokingly pointing a gun they thought was unloaded at a friend, or not checking their guns when they clean them. You aren't required to have liability insurance, like you do in a car. If you accidentally shoot someone or kill their child, you aren't legally responsible to pay the hospital or funeral expenses, until you get sued.

But this is the world you have chosen, Charles. I hope you like it, because I don't. You wanted everyone to have a gun, with or without training, with or without a background check. Do you feel free now? Do you feel free to send your child to a friend's house, without knowing whether there is a responsible gun owner there or an "accident" waiting to happen. If it's your kid, would you just consider it "collateral" damage?

3

Matt Brown 34 minutes ago

Dorothy & Cait, I know this may shock you, but one of the fondest memories that I have of my grandfather was the times that our friends and family used to get together and have skeet shoots. As near as I can remember everyone had a great time. It was something that we did several times a year. I am also 100% sure that nothing was killed and no one was hurt.

Shooting sports are a big industry that many people participate it. Competitions are held all over the US at all times of the year and nothing is killed. Just turn on your TV and go to an outdoors channel, or just go to Cabela’s or BassPro shops and look around in the shooting departments. The Olympics even have multiple events that involve shooting/Guns and they award medals for these competitions. And here again nothing is Killed . So the next time you speak in absolutes perhaps you should take the time to become more informed about the subject matter that you are speaking about.

0

Bob Smith 1 hour, 17 minutes ago

You've never heard of the sport of target shooting? There are shooting sports in the Olympics!

3

Scott Callahan 2 hours, 16 minutes ago

For the record, I'm not a liberal. Nor am I a conservative. I'm far too mature and sane to align myself with either of those extremist groups.

0

Bob Harvey 2 hours, 14 minutes ago

The fact that guns were used is bad. Attitudes of those using them were worse. If any of this discussion leads to the inevitable topic of the second amendment please remember that bad people have always had access to guns and taking that "right" away will not change that.

6

MerriAnnie Smith 1 hour, 16 minutes ago

How do you explain much lower gun deaths in countries that have stricter gun availability?

2

Scott Callahan 1 hour, 41 minutes ago

I seriously doubt this would have happened had the perpetrators been carrying pocket knives and click-clacks.

1

Jim Knight 1 hour, 40 minutes ago

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-guns/australia-data-shows-gun-controls-a-huge-success-20-years-after-mass-shooting-idUSKCN0XP0HG

2

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 16 minutes ago

Where are all the good guys with guns? I thought you were going to protect everyone? Get away from your computer and start patrolling the streets.

1

Bob Smith 1 hour, 13 minutes ago

When there's a bunch of dopers gathered in a motel room in the middle of the night, no good guys will be present.

2

Richard Heckler 55 minutes ago

Open carry makes it easier for criminals and other angry people to have them.

How can guns really help keep people safer when no one knows when and where they will be confronted?

Criminals and others depend on the element of surprise as opposed to scheduling the events.

0

Fred Whitehead Jr. 13 minutes ago

The Second Amendment says "a well-regulated militia" What part of "well-regulated" do you (or anyone) not understand???

0

