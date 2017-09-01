"Kansas Secretary of State Kobach writing regular columns for Breitbart"...

— Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is writing regular columns for the conservative Breitbart News website.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach wrote his first column for the website in June and it tied refugees to terrorism.

Kobach is a conservative Republican serving as vice chairman of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud. He is nationally known for advocating tough policies against illegal immigration. Kobach also is a candidate for governor next year.

Breitbart's executive chairman is former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon. Kobach has said he had regular contact with Bannon at the White House.

Kobach said Breitbart approached him and said the site appeals to a broad spectrum of conservatives. He disputed claims that the site caters to white nationalists.

