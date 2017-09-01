TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is writing regular columns for the conservative Breitbart News website.
The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach wrote his first column for the website in June and it tied refugees to terrorism.
Kobach is a conservative Republican serving as vice chairman of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud. He is nationally known for advocating tough policies against illegal immigration. Kobach also is a candidate for governor next year.
Breitbart's executive chairman is former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon. Kobach has said he had regular contact with Bannon at the White House.
Kobach said Breitbart approached him and said the site appeals to a broad spectrum of conservatives. He disputed claims that the site caters to white nationalists.
Comments
MerriAnnie Smith 56 minutes ago
"Kansas Secretary of State Kobach writing regular columns for Breitbart"...
in which he lies.
For instance he says that DACA gang bangers are allowed to stay here because Obama allowed them to stay rather than be deported.
Actually if DACA gang bangers are CONVICTED they are not covered under DACA and can be deported. If, however, like anybody else in this country, they have only been charged but not yet convicted, then they are covered by DACA until convicted. It's a big thing in this country that you are innocent until PROVEN guilty in a court of law. Anybody who doesn't like that can move to Russia or North Korea where all you need in order to be persecuted is accused of something.
People, if you don't get anything else right for the rest of your lives, get this one right... Kobach is an unethical liar.. He lies to YOU.
That's why Breitbart likes him.
