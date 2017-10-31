Jury trial set for April in Eudora bar murder case; defendant pleads not guilty

The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Eudora bar this summer entered a plea Tuesday, and a judge set his jury trial for spring 2018.

Danny W. Queen, 36, of Eudora pleaded not guilty to the three counts he is charged with: one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Eudora resident and bar security worker Bo Hopson, plus two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly pointing his gun at two other men and pulling the trigger, though the gun reportedly misfired.

At Queen’s arraignment on Tuesday, Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel scheduled his jury trial for April 2 through April 6.

Last week, at a preliminary hearing for Queen, the judge heard evidence presented by the state and ruled there was probable cause to bind him over for trial on the three counts.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. June 24 outside D-Dubs, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora. The injured Hopson was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, where he died on June 25.

According to witnesses’ testimony, Queen had been asked to leave the bar after making lewd comments to a woman, then tussled with the woman’s husband on the way out. Queen was lying down outside the bar — where Hopson was watching him and offered to call someone to take him home — when Queen pulled a gun from his pocket, shot Hopson twice then tried to shoot the two other men, witnesses said.

