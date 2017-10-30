Rape reported on KU campus; suspect arrested, released with no charges

University of Kansas police arrested a man on suspicion of rape over the weekend, though the man has been released from jail without being charged.

The associated police report was made Oct. 6, according to the KU Office of Public Safety online crime log. According to the log, the incident occurred or was reported in the 1500 block of W. 18th Street, and someone allegedly sexually assaulted another person “who was unable to give valid consent.”

One KU building has an address in that block, the new Cora Downs Residence Hall at 1517 W. 18th St.

The man, 18, was arrested at Downs Hall Friday evening, according to jail records. According to jail records, he was released Saturday without being charged.

A man by the same name is listed as a current KU student, according to the university directory.

Messages for KU police and the DA’s office seeking more information were not immediately returned Monday.

It’s unclear whether the report that led to the weekend arrest is in any way related to another rape report from earlier this month at Downs Hall.

In that case, KU police arrested two KU students on suspicion of rape, but they were released from jail with no charges, and the DA sent the case back to police for more investigation. According to the corresponding KU crime report, that case involved two people being accused of raping someone who was too intoxicated to give consent.

The man arrested this weekend is not the same person as either man arrested earlier, according to jail logs.

