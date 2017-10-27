Walk with zombies tonight

Thousands of zombies are expected to swarm downtown this evening as part of an event dubbed Hellaweenfest, which will include an attempt to set a zombie world record. The block of Seventh Street between Massachusetts and New Hampshire Street will be blocked off. A beer vendor, carnival games, face painters, food stands, haunted house and more will be available. The area will be free to enter. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The zombie action will kick into high gear at 6 p.m. with an attempt to set a world record for zombies doing the “Thriller” dance. Organizers are asking all zombies who want to participate in the dance to show up at Seventh and Massachusetts Street at 6 p.m. to learn the dance moves. The world record attempt will begin at 7 p.m.

The actual Zombie Walk, which is the 11th annual, will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Seventh and Mass.

About 10 p.m., Headquarters Counseling Center will show the classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on a big screen set up on Seventh Street. A more kid-friendly film is expected to be shown beforehand.

