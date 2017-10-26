Lawrence police investigating home-invasion robbery, possibly linked to drugs

Lawrence police are investigating a reported home-invasion robbery just south of the University of Kansas campus.

Police were dispatched to the incident about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West 19th Terrace, Officer Derrick Smith said in a media email.

Three men — reportedly all armed with handguns and wearing bandannas over their faces — took several items from the residents there, Smith said. Police believe the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

“Officers are investigating possible links to drug activity,” Smith said.

He said the police department’s investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.