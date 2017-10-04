Today's news

Brownback confirmation hearing gets underway

By Peter Hancock

October 4, 2017

Advertisement

A confirmation hearing began Wednesday morning on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's nomination to be ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration.

Brownback, 61, a native of Parker, Kan., has served as governor since January 2011. Before that he served 14 years in the U.S. Senate and two years in the U.S. House.

While in the Senate, Brownback was an early supporter of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the ambassadorship.

The confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is being chaired by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Brownback endorsed for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

If Brownback is confirmed for the ambassadorship, he will resign as governor and will be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.65 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail