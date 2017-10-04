Brownback confirmation hearing gets underway

A confirmation hearing began Wednesday morning on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's nomination to be ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration.

Brownback, 61, a native of Parker, Kan., has served as governor since January 2011. Before that he served 14 years in the U.S. Senate and two years in the U.S. House.

While in the Senate, Brownback was an early supporter of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the ambassadorship.

The confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is being chaired by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Brownback endorsed for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

If Brownback is confirmed for the ambassadorship, he will resign as governor and will be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

