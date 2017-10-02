Lawrence universities remind students of counseling services in wake of deadly shootings downtown

Early Sunday morning, around the time bars were closing in downtown Lawrence, a shooting killed three people and injured two others on Massachusetts Street.

Officials from the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University are reminding students that counseling is available if needed.

“The Haskell campus sends its condolences to the families and friends who lost the lives of 3 young people,” Melissa Holder, acting dean of students, wrote in a campus memo. She reminded students of support resources available on and off campus.

KU Provost Neeli Bendapudi, in a tweet on Sunday, said that KU Counseling and Psychological Services is available for students there.

“Jayhawks, as we mourn the tragic loss of life in Lawrence last night, KU CAPS counselors are here for you,” Bendapudi said.

The three people killed were all close to college-age, though they weren't KU students. Haskell did not immediately confirm whether any were students there.

Police identified the slain victims as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka. Police have not released the names of the other two people injured in the shootings.

The shooting, which police say stemmed from a physical altercation, happened about 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets. Police said there were many people outside in the area at the time.

