Democrat tries forcing Trump voter panel to provide records

AUGUSTA, Maine — A member of President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction to force the group to give him documents about what it is doing.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is one of four Democrats on the Republican president's 11-member commission. He wants the judge to compel the commission to turn over the documents now and in the future so he can "fully participate" in its work.

Dunlap's request comes in the wake of his federal lawsuit involving what he says is a lack of information from the commission. The Portland Press Herald reports Dunlap says federal law requires commissioners receive equal information about the commission's work.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a Republican who serves as the commission's vice chair, has called Dunlap's lawsuit baseless.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.