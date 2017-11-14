Two arrested following reported armed robbery on Ohio Street

Two men were arrested in connection with a reported armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Ohio Street.

Lawnrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said, in an email, that police were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. to an apartment in the block, located about two blocks southeast of the University of Kansas campus. Initial reports indicated a burglary was in progress at the location, Rhoads said.

She said two people were detained at the scene.

According to corresponding jail records, a 21-year-old Lawrence man was arrested about 3:40 p.m. at that location on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, burglary, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property.

A 19-year-old Lawrence man was arrested at the same time on suspicion of aggravated robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

As of Monday morning, neither had been charged in court.

Further information from police was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.