Election 2017: After early returns, incumbents Larsen, Johnson leading city, school board races; sales tax questions winning

Lawrence voters showed up at the polls Tuesday to vote on the renewal of several sales taxes and narrow down a field of candidates for three seats on the Lawrence City Commission and three seats on the Lawrence school board.

Early numbers from the Douglas County Clerk's office indicate voter turnout numbers may receive a boost this year. At 3 p.m., the office was estimating voter turnout at about 16 percent with four hours left until polls closed. The entire voter turnout for the 2015 general election was 16.5 percent.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said he thought turnout might hit 20 percent, citing a significant increase in advance ballots compared to last election.

Shew's office spent $27,000 to mail out advance ballot applications to county voters for the current election cycle. It was the first time the office had done that for city and school board elections, and 5,500 mail-in ballots were requested, Shew said. More than 5,000 had been returned as of Tuesday evening, and the clerk’s office will continue to receive additional mail-in ballots over the next few days, Shew said.

This year's election also marks the first time city and school elections have been held in November. State legislators made the change with the belief that a November election would draw more voters than past city and school board elections, which have been held in April.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back for updates throughout the evening as votes are counted.

Tweets from Chad Lawhorn Tweets by clawhorn_ljw

Lawrence City Commission (three seats)

Candidate Votes 1. Lisa Larsen 3,769 2. Jennifer Ananda 3,054 3. Matthew Herbert 3,004 Dustin Stumblingbear 2,776 Mike Anderson 2,337 Bassem Chahine 1283 (Unofficial results, 15 of 63 precincts reporting ) 16223

Lawrence school board (three seats)

Candidate Votes 1. Melissa Y. Johnson 3,818 2. Kelly Jones 2,964 3. GR Gordon-Ross 2,076 Gretchen Alix Lister 1,661 James Alan Hollinger 1359 Jill Hayhurst 923 Steve Wallace 816 (Unofficial results, 18 of 85 precincts reporting ) 13617

* Jill Hayhurst and Steve Wallace have withdrawn from the race for Lawrence school board, but Kansas election statute does not allow candidates to remove their names from the ballot after the June 1 filing deadline.

Sales tax renewals

Ballot Question Yes No Question 1: Transit sales tax renewal 4,684 1,779 Question 2: Infrastructure sales tax renewal 4,386 2,083 Question 3: Affordable housing sales tax renewal/repurposing 3,937 2,539 (Unofficial results, with about 20 percent of votes counted )

Results provided by: Douglas County Elections Office

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.