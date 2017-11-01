Suspect in June armed robberies now charged in additional armed robbery, sex assault

A man charged with multiple armed robberies in June has now been accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old during an earlier armed robbery at a Lawrence apartment.

The new case against Elmoses Blackwell, 27, of Denver, was filed Oct. 23 and he made his first court appearance this week, according to Douglas County District Court records.

In a May 28 incident, Blackwell is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy against an 18-year-old victim, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary, according to the charges. The charges say Blackwell allegedly entered an apartment on Emery Road and — while armed with a gun — stole guns, TVs, cellphones, money, keys and cars from the first victim and another 18-year-old.

Blackwell was initially charged with sexually assaulting the second victim, too, but Judge Kay Huff dismissed that count citing lack of probable cause, according to an order filed by the judge.

Blackwell has been in jail since he was charged in the first case in June, the sheriff’s office confirmed this week. His bond in the new case is $125,000, according to court records.

The incident that led to the new charges happened just a few days before the string of crimes that landed Blackwell in jail.

The spree began with an armed home invasion and robbery June 6 in the 1700 block of West 24th Street, Lawrence police previously told the Journal-World.

On June 7 an armed robbery was reported about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot at 23rd and Louisiana streets, an “incident” involving a gun a few minutes later in the 1900 block of Rhode Island Street and a disturbance with a gun seconds after that near 15th Street and Haskell Avenue.

After a brief car and foot pursuit, police captured Blackwell and two other suspects. A fourth man was arrested later.

In the June crimes, Blackwell is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of aggravated burglary and kidnapping, all felonies. Blackwell also is charged with driving a vehicle to flee or elude police, a misdemeanor.

One of the aggravated assault charges against Blackwell is for threatening a 13-year-old with a gun, in the 24th Street home.

Blackwell’s next hearing in the new case is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has declined to release Blackwell's mugshot to the Journal-World.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.