Lawrence man accused of stealing PlayStation 4 at gunpoint

A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court for his alleged role last week in an armed robbery.

Curtis Core, 25, was charged Tuesday on a felony count of aggravated robbery. According to a complaint that the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office filed with the court, Core allegedly robbed, on or around June 6, the victim at gunpoint of a PlayStation 4, two controllers and a headset.

Core was arrested on a bench warrant in Wyandotte County and transferred Monday to the Douglas County Jail. He remains in jail with bond set at $75,000.

Lawrence Police Department spokesman Andrew Fennelly said the charge was related to an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in the 1700 block of West 24th Street that occurred on or around June 6.

Elmoses Blackwell, 27, was charged Friday in district court with aggravated robbery in the same case in which Core was charged. That was one of five felony counts filed against Blackwell. Blackwell, of Denver, was one of three people arrested June 7 near 15th Street and Haskell Avenue after another armed robbery and chase.

Arrested with Blackwell at the time were Joshua Gardner, 27, and Chrystal Marie White, 44. Gardner, who was booked into jail with no known address, and White, of Lawrence, were charged Friday with felony counts of aggravated robbery for their alleged participation in cases that occurred on or around June 6.



