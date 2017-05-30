Motorcyclist dies of injuries from weekend crash at Kasold Drive and Clinton Parkway

A Lawrence man involved in a motorcycle crash over the weekend died Sunday from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Around 9:50 p.m. Eugene Lester, 49, was northbound on Kasold Drive when a Kia Sorento, driven by a 24-year-old South Dakota resident, turned in front of him, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release.

The Sorento had been southbound on Kasold Drive and was turning east onto Clinton Parkway, the release said. Lester crashed into the passenger side of the Sorento. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Sorento was not injured.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Kasold Drive and Clinton Parkway, the Journal-World previously reported. Lester was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital in critical condition. On Sunday he died of his injuries.

The identification of the Sorento's driver was not included in the department's release, and representatives did not immediately respond to an inquiry into the person's name or whether that person would be cited or face charges.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the release said, and additional information was not immediately available.

