Motorcyclist flown to area hospital following crash in southwest Lawrence

By Elvyn Jones

May 28, 2017

A motorcyclist is in an area hospital following a crash Saturday evening in southwest Lawrence.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, was injured in a crash with a Kia SUV at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kasold Drive and Clinton Parkway Court, Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a statement.

An air ambulance flew the man to a Kansas City area hospital. He was in critical condition, Rhoads said.

The accident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time, Rhoads said.

