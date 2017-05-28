Motorcyclist flown to area hospital following crash in southwest Lawrence

A motorcyclist is in an area hospital following a crash Saturday evening in southwest Lawrence.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, was injured in a crash with a Kia SUV at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kasold Drive and Clinton Parkway Court, Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a statement.

An air ambulance flew the man to a Kansas City area hospital. He was in critical condition, Rhoads said.

The accident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time, Rhoads said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.