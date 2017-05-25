Suspect in Long John Silver’s robbery arrested

Lawrence Police have identified the suspect in an aggravated robbery May 15 at Long John Silver’s and A & W.

The suspect, Marcus X. Young, 25, is currently in custody in the Kansas City area on a warrant issued for his arrest in relation to the Lawrence robbery, according to a news release Thursday from the Lawrence Police Department.

Young will be brought to Douglas County to face a charge of aggravated robbery, the release said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 15 officers were dispatched to Long John Silver’s and A & W at 1501 W. 23rd St. for the reported robbery.

During the incident the suspect allegedly hit an employee, then fled the scene with cash.

The employee suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, according to the police.

The Lawrence Police Department said Thursday that it would have no further information about the case.

