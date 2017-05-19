Kansas Board of Regents names new chair and vice chair

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents voted on its new leaders for the coming year during the board’s monthly meeting this week in Topeka.

Regent Dave Murfin, of Wichita, was chosen as chair for 2017-18. Murfin, who Gov. Sam Brownback appointed to the board in 2015, has been vice chair for the past year.

Murfin, a University of Kansas mechanical engineering and business administration graduate, is involved with KU advisory boards as well as numerous professional associations. He is CEO of Murfin Inc., with interests including Murfin Drilling Company Inc. and Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company, one of the largest John Deere construction dealerships in North America.

Regent Dennis Mullin, of Manhattan, also appointed by Brownback in 2015, was named vice chair of the board.

Mullin earned his bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University. According to his Regents bio, he is chairman of Steel and Pipe Supply, one of the country’s largest steel service centers, and has been involved with numerous Kansas State University, professional and charity organizations.

Regents serve four-year terms on the board, which governs Kansas’ six state universities. Chairs are chosen annually.

Regent Zoe Newton, of Sedan, is the outgoing chair.

