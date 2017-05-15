Kansas prosecutor warns about jury duty scam

— A southern Kansas prosecutor is warning residents about a scam involving supposed jury duty.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says that as part of the hoax, the caller refers to himself as a sheriff’s deputy and tells the would-be victim that he or she missed jury duty and that a warrant is about to be issued for his or her arrest.

Bennett says the caller then demands that the citizen buy a prepaid money card to take care of the fine.

The prosecutor says the caller is using a phone number that appears to be coming from the Sedgwick County courthouse. Bennett says no one from that county’s sheriff’s office would ever call anyone to tell them they missed jury duty.

