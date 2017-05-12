Bill creating foster care task force advances in Kansas House

Topeka — The Kansas House advanced a bill Friday establishing a task force to review the Department for Children and Families’ management and oversight of the state foster care system.
The call for a new task force comes on the heels of a series of Legislative Post Audit reports that documented problems with the foster care system, which the state privatized in 1997, including a finding that the state had failed to protect the safety of some children in state custody.
The bill establishes a bipartisan 18-member task force that would include lawmakers, judges, various professionals involved in child welfare cases and at least one foster parent. It would also include non-voting members from DCF and the entities that contract to provide reintegration, foster care and adoption services.
The task force would make a report to the 2018 Legislature outlining recommended improvements needed to protect the safety and well-being of children. It would also make progress reports at the start of each legislative session through 2020.
