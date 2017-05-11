Trump makes Kobach vice chair of commission reviewing voter fraud allegations

Washington — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression, building upon his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.
The White House said the president's "Advisory Commission on Election Integrity" would examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation. Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be vice chair of the commission, which will report back to Trump by 2018.
Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He has vowed since the start of his administration to investigate voter fraud, a process that has been delayed for months.
Democrats and voting rights groups called the panel a sham, arguing there are few, if any, credible allegations of significant voter fraud. They warned that the panel would be used to lay the groundwork for stricter voting requirements that could make it more difficult for poor and minority voters to access the ballot box.
"The sole purpose of this commission is to propagate a myth and to give encouragement to Republican governors and state legislators to increase voter suppression," said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who challenged Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said it was a "clear front for constricting the access to vote to poor Americans, older Americans, and — above all — African-Americans and Latinos."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the commission would be bipartisan and composed of about a dozen members, including current and former state election officials and experts.
"The president is committed to the thorough review of registration and voting issues in federal elections and that's exactly what this commission is tasked with doing," Sanders said.
The panel will aim to ensure confidence in the integrity of federal elections while looking at vulnerabilities in the system and the possibility of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration and voting, officials said.
The commission will include two Republicans, former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and two Democrats, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.
Christy McCormick, a former Justice Department attorney and a member of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, will also be on the panel, and others will be named soon.
Trump repeatedly alleged that the election system was "rigged" during his campaign and later argued that massive, widespread fraud kept him from winning the popular vote. Trump won the presidency with an Electoral College victory even though Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes.
Voting experts and many lawmakers, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, have said they haven't seen anything to suggest that millions of people voted illegally. The Utah Republican said his committee won't be investigating voter fraud.
But in a lunch meeting with senators in February, Trump said he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state. New Hampshire officials have said there was no evidence of major voter fraud in the state.
Michael Waldman, president of the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice, said the commission was formed to "find proof of the president's absurd claim" about millions of people voting illegally. He noted that it came in the aftermath of Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.
"He fired the person investigating a real threat to election integrity, and set up a probe of an imaginary threat," Waldman said.
Trump had previously identified Pence as the person to oversee the commission. Kobach advised Trump's transition team and has been a leading GOP proponent of tighter voting regulations.
The secretary of state championed Kansas' proof-of-citizenship requirement as an anti-fraud measure that keeps noncitizens from voting, including immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
Critics contend it suppresses voter turnout, particularly among young and minority voters, and that there have been few cases of fraud.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
"Birds of a feather flop together"
Joe Blackford II 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
I'll say it again, Trump presidency => "virtueless reality."
Rick Masters 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
That photo says it all.
Cille King 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
National: Controversial anti-voter fraud program risks disenfranchising voters through racial bias, report finds | Facing South Sep 2 2016 » The Voting News
"Back in 2005, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — who as chair of his state’s Republican Party championed an illegal voter suppression technique called “caging” — launched a program called Interstate Crosscheck to compare voter registration data across states and ferret out evidence of double voting. The program has since expanded to 30 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), but it’s been controversial from the start. For one thing, it’s resulted in very few actual cases of fraud being referred for prosecution, as alleged cases of double voting in multiple states turned out to be clerical and other errors. One tally found that while the program has flagged 7.2 million possible double registrants, no more than four have actually been charged with deliberate double registration or double voting. Meanwhile, some states including Florida dropped out of the program due to doubts about the reliability of its data — though others, including the swing state of North Carolina, joined despite those issues." https://thevotingnews.com/tag/interstate-crosscheck/
Phillip Chappuie 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Why would he have a Fraud to investigate potential fraud? Takes on to know one? DJT is a fraud. Kobach is a fraud. He is king of voter supression. I guess he's qualified. Now the real question, just how many vacation days is he get from his SoS of Kansas job? As a servant of the people and being paid by the state, do we not have a reasonable expectation that he is there doing his job? He spends a lot of time running around with non work related activities. Or do we just pay him for nothing?
Ralph Reed 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Phillip, IMHO, Kobach should resign as KS SoS because he'll be paid by TrumpCo.
Further, he'll be on a permanent Federal commission, and I don't think he can draw salary from both KS and the Fed. It would be unethical for him to do that.
Oh wait, I used Koback and ethics in the same post. Those are mutually exclusive. My apologies.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Sorry to momentarily change the discussion here.
I corrected (inn error, it seems) someone's grammar in a post in one of these comment sections.
I got your letter. Sorry for the error. My college English professor would have given me thirty lashes with a wet noodle for spreading false information about the English language.
I respond here because you did not identify yourself so I hope you get this message.
Fred W.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
the blind leading the blind....
David Reynolds 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Ah the Hive is in it's usual form today, showing it is 2 faced.
First they want the Russian hacking probe to continue, because they supposedly interfered with the 2016 election.
Now the don't want Kobach to investigate to see to what extent illegal aliens voted in the election. Of course if any illegals did vote that would be real election interference. I believe the Hive doesn't want that answer, they just want the accusation against President Trump.
The Hive continues to show its double
David Reynolds 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Continued from above. The Hive continues to show its double standard and how.
Does the Hive really care if there was interference in the election? Or does it just care if certain people interferred, ie, Russions vs illegal aliens?
The Hive mentality is laser focused on its single minded efforts to destroy President Trump &/or his agenda.
After losing all of those elections since 2008 one would think they would learn, but no, its a true Hive. This Hive is slowly destroying itself.
Francis Hunt 45 minutes ago
Maybe this will keep Kobach busy enough he will give up any thought of running for governor in 2018.
